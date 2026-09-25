Telangana Ganesh immersion nearly complete as Hyderabad immerses 88,000 idols

Telangana's Ganesh idol immersion was nearly complete in most districts, with over 88,000 Ganesh idols immersed in Hyderabad by Friday evening.

Most districts are nearly done, and Hyderabad aimed to finish by Saturday morning, though a few areas like Nalgonda and Nirmal might take a bit longer.

The tradition is all about saying goodbye to Lord Ganesha and hoping for good vibes in the year ahead.