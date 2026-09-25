Telangana Ganesh immersion nearly complete as Hyderabad immerses 88,000 idols
Telangana's Ganesh idol immersion was nearly complete in most districts, with over 88,000 Ganesh idols immersed in Hyderabad by Friday evening.
Most districts are nearly done, and Hyderabad aimed to finish by Saturday morning, though a few areas like Nalgonda and Nirmal might take a bit longer.
The tradition is all about saying goodbye to Lord Ganesha and hoping for good vibes in the year ahead.
Telangana could see 400,000 idols
Altogether, Telangana could see up to 400,000 idols immersed, including those installed in apartments, houses, and other private premises.
To keep things smooth and safe, more than 25,000 police officers were on duty in Hyderabad alone.
Special teams like the Rapid Action Force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were also out there making sure everything stayed peaceful.
As Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar put it, he instructed personnel to ensure the procession moved peacefully.