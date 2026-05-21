Telangana heatwave: 19 districts above 46 Celsius, 82 locations affected
Telangana is facing a fierce heatwave: on Wednesday, 19 districts saw temperatures soar above 46 Celsius.
Dilawarpur in Nirmal was the hottest at 46.5 Celsius, with several other towns close behind.
Even Hyderabad felt the heat, recording highs between 41 Celsius and 42.4 Celsius.
In total, 82 locations across the state were under heatwave conditions.
Revanth Reddy mobilizes heatwave relief measures
The government is stepping in: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked officials to hand out ORS packets, keep drinking water flowing, and make sure there's no power outage.
Health centers are on alert for heat stroke cases, and free water stations are popping up in cities.
The chief minister also urged everyone to avoid going out during peak afternoon hours and said local teams will keep a close watch to protect public health.