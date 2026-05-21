Telangana heatwave: 19 districts above 46 Celsius, 82 locations affected

Revanth Reddy mobilizes heatwave relief measures

The government is stepping in: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked officials to hand out ORS packets, keep drinking water flowing, and make sure there's no power outage.

Health centers are on alert for heat stroke cases, and free water stations are popping up in cities.

The chief minister also urged everyone to avoid going out during peak afternoon hours and said local teams will keep a close watch to protect public health.