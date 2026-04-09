Telangana High Court reserves decision on Pawan Khera's bail plea
India
Congress leader Pawan Khera's bail plea is now in limbo, with the Telangana High Court reserving its decision.
The case started when claims by Congress leader Pawan Khera about foreign passports and assets linked to him and his wife led to a first information report, or FIR, against Khera for forgery, cheating, criminal intimidation, conspiracy and defamation.
Pawan Khera's lawyers, Assam dispute bail
Khera's lawyer called the FIR overly detailed and said it was just political pressure, arguing that a defamation case would have been enough.
Assam's legal team pushed back, saying Khera could be a flight risk because of other pending cases.
Now everyone is waiting for the court's call on Friday.