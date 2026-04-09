Telangana hits 41 Celsius as IMD warns of hotter days
India
Telangana is under a heatwave advisory as temperatures climb past 41 Celsius in several spots, and the IMD says things are about to get even hotter over the next few days.
The Health Department wants everyone to stay safe and follow some simple steps to beat the heat.
Health officials advise indoor midday hydration
Health officials recommend staying indoors from 12pm to 3pm drinking plenty of water, and wearing protective clothing if you have to go outside.
They also suggest skipping sugary drinks and cutting down on salty, spicy, or oily foods to help your body handle the heat better.