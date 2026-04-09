Telangana launches fully digital 2027 census house listing May 11
India
Telangana is ditching paper and going fully digital for its 2027 Census.
The first phase, covering house listing and housing details, kicks off May 11 and runs through June 9.
New tools like the Census Management Monitoring System and a Self-Enumeration Portal are being rolled out to make things smoother, says Bharati Hollikeri, who heads Census Operations.
Telangana citizens self-enumerate April 16-May 10
Citizens can fill in their own info online from April 16 to May 10 before about 93,000 to 94,000 employees are being trained, and 88,000 personnel will be involved.
There are just 33 questions (think household head's name, caste details, etc.) and everything gets securely uploaded, then wiped from devices for privacy.
The next phase is set for February 2027.