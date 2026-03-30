Telangana LPG shortage sparks protests, creates 55 MT daily gap India Mar 30, 2026

Auto drivers in Telangana are struggling as there's a significant shortage of LPG for autos: there's a daily gap of 55 metric tons between supply and demand, making it tough for many to run their autos.

This has led to protests and put extra pressure on public transport, leading to increased reliance on it.