Telangana LPG shortage sparks protests, creates 55 MT daily gap
India
Auto drivers in Telangana are struggling as there's a significant shortage of LPG for autos: there's a daily gap of 55 metric tons between supply and demand, making it tough for many to run their autos.
This has led to protests and put extra pressure on public transport, leading to increased reliance on it.
Telangana minister details LPG relief plan
To tackle the crisis, Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy shared a three-step plan: boost public transport options like Hyderabad Metro and state busses, ask the central government for more LPG supplies, and get public sector companies like Indian Oil and HPCL to help cover what private suppliers can't.
Delays in imports and global tensions have made things worse, so quick action is needed to keep things moving.