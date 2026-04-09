Telangana mandates salary deductions for neglected parents, cap 15%/₹10,000

Revanth Reddy calls bill social responsibility

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called the bill This is a bill which reflects social responsibility of the highest order.

Aging parents should live a life of dignity and peace... This Bill brings accountability for the sake of parents for aging parents. Both biological and stepparents can get this support straight into their bank accounts.

If parents feel ignored, they can file a complaint with the district collector, who has 60 days to respond, and there is an appeal process, too.

Senior citizens' groups in Telangana are backing the move, saying it will really help ensure elders are not left behind.