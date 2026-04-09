Telangana mandates salary deductions for neglected parents, cap 15%/₹10,000
Telangana just passed a new Bill that requires employees, whether in government or private jobs, to help support their neglected parents.
The rule means up to 15% of your salary, or ₹10,000 (whichever is less), could be deducted and sent directly to your parents if they're not being cared for.
This applies to covered government and private employees, including MLAs and MPs.
Revanth Reddy calls bill social responsibility
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called the bill This is a bill which reflects social responsibility of the highest order.
Aging parents should live a life of dignity and peace... This Bill brings accountability for the sake of parents for aging parents. Both biological and stepparents can get this support straight into their bank accounts.
If parents feel ignored, they can file a complaint with the district collector, who has 60 days to respond, and there is an appeal process, too.
Senior citizens' groups in Telangana are backing the move, saying it will really help ensure elders are not left behind.