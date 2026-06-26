Telangana monsoon arrives June 23 and temperatures drop across state

IMD warns heavy rain in Telangana

Rainfall hit nearly one-third of Telangana's mandals on Thursday, and there's more on the way.

The IMD says heavy rain and gusty winds (30-40 kph) are expected Friday in places like Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem, with heavy rain likely Saturday in Sangareddy, Nizamabad, and others.

Hyderabad can look forward to cloudy skies and some refreshing showers over the next couple of days.