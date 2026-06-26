Telangana monsoon arrives June 23 and temperatures drop across state
India
After days of sweltering heat, Telangana is breathing a sigh of relief as the monsoon arrived on June 23.
Temperatures have dropped sharply, with highs falling from over 42 degrees Celsius to 39 degrees Celsius by June 25.
Sangareddy district felt the coolest at just 32.7 degrees Celsius, definitely a welcome change for everyone tired of the heat.
IMD warns heavy rain in Telangana
Rainfall hit nearly one-third of Telangana's mandals on Thursday, and there's more on the way.
The IMD says heavy rain and gusty winds (30-40 kph) are expected Friday in places like Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem, with heavy rain likely Saturday in Sangareddy, Nizamabad, and others.
Hyderabad can look forward to cloudy skies and some refreshing showers over the next couple of days.