Telangana seeks central aid after El Nino cuts rainfall 40%
Telangana is facing a tough time with a 40% drop in rainfall thanks to El Nino, which has put farming, water supply, and jobs under serious strain.
The state cabinet has reached out to the central government for financial assistance.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy wants all departments ready with backup plans, especially for water and electricity.
Telangana launches drought adaptation measures
To help farmers adapt, the government is encouraging them to switch to dryland crops that need less water.
District officials have been told to make sure everyone gets enough drinking water and to respond quickly if there are any issues.
Special review meetings are set for July 20, where ministers and senior officers will coordinate efforts.
Plus, statewide campaigns will teach farmers how to handle drought better, and the government might boost power generation or buy extra electricity if needed.