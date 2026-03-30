Telangana sees 30 districts above 40°C as Korutla hits 41.9°C
India
Telangana just had a seriously hot day: 30 out of 33 districts saw temperatures soar above 40 Celsius, with 18 districts even hotter at over 41 Celsius.
Korutla in Jagtial took the top spot at a scorching 41.9 Celsius. Places like Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mancherial weren't far behind, hitting around 41.6 Celsius.
Hyderabad area 39.9°C hotter through May
Hyderabad and nearby areas like Medchal and Yadadri were a bit cooler, but still warmer than usual for March, reaching up to 39.9 Celsius (39 Celsius in Himayatnagar, Hyderabad; 39.9 Celsius in Medchal and Yadadri).
The weather department says this is just the beginning: expect hotter days ahead through May.