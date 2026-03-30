Telangana sees 30 districts above 40°C as Korutla hits 41.9°C

Hyderabad area 39.9°C hotter through May

Hyderabad and nearby areas like Medchal and Yadadri were a bit cooler, but still warmer than usual for March, reaching up to 39.9 Celsius (39 Celsius in Himayatnagar, Hyderabad; 39.9 Celsius in Medchal and Yadadri).

The weather department says this is just the beginning: expect hotter days ahead through May.