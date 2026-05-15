Temple committee announces priority darshan at Kedarnath and Badrinath

Four 15 minutes slots daily

There are four special 15-minute slots each day (between 8am and 5:30 p.m.), with space for up to 50 people per slot, so that's up to 200 seniors or differently abled pilgrims daily at each temple.

All you need is an Aadhaar card or similar ID for quick verification at the temple counter.

The committee says everything's set up with safety and comfort in mind, so the whole process should be smooth and stress-free.