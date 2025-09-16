Tension in Gorakhpur after NEET aspirant killed by cattle smugglers
What's the story
Tension gripped a village in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a 19-year-old student was killed during an alleged cattle smuggling incident. The deceased, Deepak Gupta, was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and lived in Pipraich. The incident took place around 3:00am on Tuesday when suspected cattle smugglers entered the village in two vehicles.
Incident details
Villagers chase smugglers
The smugglers allegedly entered cattle sheds, untied animals, and started loading them onto their vehicles. On hearing the commotion, villagers, including Deepak, chased the smugglers. During the chase, the smugglers pulled Deepak into their vehicle and beat him up before fleeing. His body was later found with a serious head injury about four kilometers from his home. While villagers believed he was shot, authorities said the smugglers kicked him, forcing him to fall and suffer a fatal head injury.
Aftermath
Villagers block road in protest
The incident has sparked violent protests in Gorakhpur. Enraged villagers intercepted one of the vehicles used by the suspected smugglers and set it on fire. Another vehicle managed to escape, while one suspect was caught and beaten up by locals. Protests intensified as crowds blocked the Gorakhpur-Pipraich road, throwing stones at police officials, which injured Superintendent of Police (North) Jitendra Srivastava and Pipraich station in-charge Purushottam.
Ongoing investigation
Chief minister orders strict action
The villagers also blocked the Gorakhpur-Pipraich road, demanding justice for Deepak's death. To control the situation, forces from four police stations and a Provincial Armed Constabulary unit were deployed. Senior officials are now in talks with Gupta's family and villagers to restore calm. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed police to take strict action against those responsible for Deepak's death.