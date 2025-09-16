Tension in Gorakhpur after NEET aspirant killed by cattle smugglers

Tension gripped a village in Gorakhpur , Uttar Pradesh , after a 19-year-old student was killed during an alleged cattle smuggling incident. The deceased, Deepak Gupta, was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and lived in Pipraich. The incident took place around 3:00am on Tuesday when suspected cattle smugglers entered the village in two vehicles.

Incident details Villagers chase smugglers The smugglers allegedly entered cattle sheds, untied animals, and started loading them onto their vehicles. On hearing the commotion, villagers, including Deepak, chased the smugglers. During the chase, the smugglers pulled Deepak into their vehicle and beat him up before fleeing. His body was later found with a serious head injury about four kilometers from his home. While villagers believed he was shot, authorities said the smugglers kicked him, forcing him to fall and suffer a fatal head injury.

Aftermath Villagers block road in protest The incident has sparked violent protests in Gorakhpur. Enraged villagers intercepted one of the vehicles used by the suspected smugglers and set it on fire. Another vehicle managed to escape, while one suspect was caught and beaten up by locals. Protests intensified as crowds blocked the Gorakhpur-Pipraich road, throwing stones at police officials, which injured Superintendent of Police (North) Jitendra Srivastava and Pipraich station in-charge Purushottam.