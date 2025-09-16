How to file an RTI application

Filing a Right to Information (RTI) application may appear intimidating, but it's an easy task when simplified into a few steps. The RTI Act enables citizens to request information from public authorities, ensuring transparency and accountability. Knowing the basic steps to file an RTI application can enable you to access the information you seek without any hassle. Here are five important steps to file an RTI application.

Step 1 Identify the Public Authority The first step to file an RTI application is finding the right public authority that holds the information you seek. Each government department/agency has designated Public Information Officers (PIOs) to deal with RTI requests. It is important to address your application to the right PIO to avoid delays/rejection. Researching online or contacting relevant departments can help you find out which authority holds the desired information.

Step 2 Draft a clear application When you draft your RTI application, clarity and precision are crucial. Clearly mention what information you are seeking, mentioning details like dates, subjects, and any other relevant identifiers that will help locate the records you are seeking. Avoid ambiguous language and make sure your questions are concise and focused on getting specific data or documents.

Step 3 Pay applicable fees Filing an RTI application requires paying a nominal fee, depending on jurisdictional rules. The fee is usually negligible but it has to be paid through accepted methods (postal orders or demand drafts in favor of the concerned authority's account officer). Don't forget to include proof of payment with your application to avoid delays in processing.

Step 4 Submit your application properly Submitting your RTI application correctly makes sure it reaches the concerned person in no time. Applications can be submitted by post or by hand at designated offices of concerned public authorities. Some regions even provide online options to submit applications through official government portals for added convenience.