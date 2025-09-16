Next Article
PM Modi's birthday: Health campaign for women, kids launched
On his 75th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the "Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan"—a new campaign running from September 17 to October 2, 2025.
The focus? Catching diseases early and boosting preventive healthcare for women and kids across India.
The Ministries of Health and Women & Child Development are teaming up to make this happen.
What does the campaign entail?
This campaign means free health camps at local centers and hospitals, where women will be screened for things like cancer, anemia, TB, and sickle cell disease.
There's also a push for Ayurveda wellness and yoga sessions to help women stay healthy.
It's all part of a bigger vision: making sure Indian women get the care they deserve now so families can thrive in the future.