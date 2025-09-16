India to have private strategic petroleum reserve

Government support and international partnerships on the horizon

The government is backing MEIL with approvals and support, while public sector oil companies like Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum will need to link Padur into their systems.

If there's ever a crisis, the government gets first access to this stockpile.

Looking ahead, India plans more reserves—including a big one in Chandikhol, Odisha—and is seeking partnerships with global oil producers like Saudi Aramco to help fill these tanks sustainably.

So far, only Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (Adnoc) has committed to the program.