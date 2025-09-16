Nimesulide can only be prescribed in rare cases: What to know
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) just issued a "Box Warning" on Nimesulide, a common pain and fever pill, after health experts flagged serious safety concerns.
The new rule—announced on September 15—means doctors need to consider the implications of the box warning when prescribing it.
Who can take it?
Nimesulide is now only for cases where safer meds don't work. Stronger doses (over 100mg) are set to be banned.
It can't be given to kids under 12, anyone under 18 or over 60, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people with liver or kidney problems.
Why the ban?
Mixing Nimesulide with other drugs that stress your liver or kidneys is a no-go.
Earlier this year, it was banned in animals because it harmed endangered vultures.
Plus, big regulators like the US FDA haven't approved it due to liver risk—and some European countries have pulled it off shelves too.