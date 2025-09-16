Next Article
Telangana women give birth on roadside as ambulances fail
India
In Telangana, two pregnant women had to deliver their babies in risky situations because ambulances couldn't reach them on time.
In Bhadradri Kothagudem, villagers carried a woman through a forest stretch on a makeshift stretcher, but she gave birth on the roadside before help arrived.
Both mom and baby were later taken to the hospital.
Another woman gave birth in fields
A similar story played out in Sangareddy district, where another woman was carried over two kilometers and ended up delivering her baby girl in the fields with help from locals and ASHA workers.
Both incidents highlight how urgent it is for remote areas in Telangana to get better roads so pregnant women can access medical care when they need it most.