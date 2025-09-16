Next Article
Delhi: Man goes on run after hitting 2 people
India
Early Sunday morning in Paharganj, Delhi, two men lying on a footpath—Kalu Das and Anil Das from Bihar—were seriously hurt after being hit by a red SUV.
They were rushed to the hospital. The driver didn't stop, but police quickly got involved.
Driver identified by police through CCTV footage
CCTV footage and mobile phone data led police straight to 40-year-old Govind Gupta, who owned the SUV.
When questioned, Gupta reportedly admitted to the accident. Officers also found blood stains on his car, confirming his involvement.