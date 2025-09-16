₹111cr worth development projects rolled out in Varanasi

Day of community spirit and celebration

The birthday bash doubled as a launchpad for city improvements—like fixing and upgrading drainage on nearly 66km of roads, cleaning up 75 wells, and building a shelter home under Pandeypur flyover.

There were also animal welfare efforts (think mobile animal capture vehicles and dog registration at home), plus cultural highlights like Kajari Mahotsav with folk artists and prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple for Modi's health.

Locals pitched in too, joining cleanliness drives to make it a day about both celebration and community spirit.