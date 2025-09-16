₹111cr worth development projects rolled out in Varanasi
Varanasi went all out for PM Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, rolling out development projects worth ₹111 crore and celebrating with a giant 75kg cake.
Mayor Ashok Tiwari announced the festivities, which honored Modi as India's first non-Congress Prime Minister to win three straight terms—the latest in 2024.
Day of community spirit and celebration
The birthday bash doubled as a launchpad for city improvements—like fixing and upgrading drainage on nearly 66km of roads, cleaning up 75 wells, and building a shelter home under Pandeypur flyover.
There were also animal welfare efforts (think mobile animal capture vehicles and dog registration at home), plus cultural highlights like Kajari Mahotsav with folk artists and prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple for Modi's health.
Locals pitched in too, joining cleanliness drives to make it a day about both celebration and community spirit.