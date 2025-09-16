Why Delhi HC pulled up Centre over Kejriwal's house allotment

Court asks Centre to submit all records

The court has told the Centre to show all records about how houses are allotted and who's on the waiting list by September 18.

It also reminded everyone that Kejriwal, as head of a recognized national party, is entitled to official accommodation—especially since he moved out of his old CM residence in October 2024 and has been staying at another party member's place ever since.

This case is about more than just one house; it's pushing for fairer, more transparent rules so political leaders can't be sidelined or favored when it comes to government housing.