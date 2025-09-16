PM Modi to launch Frontier Highway, hydro projects in Arunachal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, September 22, to kick off some big infrastructure moves.
He'll be launching two new hydroelectric projects and laying the foundation stone for the massive 1,830-km Frontier Highway, which will run from Bomdila to Vijaynagar, at an event in Itanagar.
Plus, he's rolling out phase two of the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP), which is all about bringing better roads, 4G internet, TV access, and electricity to 122 remote border villages.
Villages along India-Myanmar, India-Bhutan borders
Most of these villages are right along the India-Myanmar and India-Bhutan borders—67 on one side and 55 on the other.
The government has set aside over ₹2,200 crore for these upgrades, on top of an earlier ₹8,146 crore for another hydro project.
All this isn't just about development; it's also a move to boost security in the northeast as China ramps up its own infrastructure nearby.