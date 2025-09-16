India may be forced to import soybeans, hitting local farmers

SOPA's DN Pathak on potential imports

SOPA's DN Pathak pointed out that soybean prices here are already below the government's minimum support price, so cheaper US imports would only make things tougher for Indian growers.

He also stressed that bringing in genetically modified (GM) soybeans isn't an option, as it could threaten jobs and incomes.

Imports from Africa aren't as big a worry since they're smaller and closer in price to what's grown locally.