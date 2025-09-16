Next Article
India may be forced to import soybeans, hitting local farmers
India
With China no longer buying 25 million tons of US soybeans, India might face pressure to import the excess—something that could hit local farmers hard.
The Indian soybean industry covers over 12 million hectares and supports around 5-7 million farmers, making it a huge part of rural livelihoods.
SOPA's DN Pathak on potential imports
SOPA's DN Pathak pointed out that soybean prices here are already below the government's minimum support price, so cheaper US imports would only make things tougher for Indian growers.
He also stressed that bringing in genetically modified (GM) soybeans isn't an option, as it could threaten jobs and incomes.
Imports from Africa aren't as big a worry since they're smaller and closer in price to what's grown locally.