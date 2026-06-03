Tezpur woman confronts elder over 'characterless' remark, video sparks debate
India
A young woman in Tezpur, Assam, called out an elderly lady who labeled her "characterless" because of her clothes while she was out on her scooter.
Someone filmed the exchange, and the video quickly went viral, fueling conversations about women's freedom and how society judges people based on appearance.
Netizens call out moral policing
The video sparked a wave of support online, with many saying things like Comments me bachhe kyu ro rhe hain ye, it's her life let her live, who's that old lady to judge someone? and calling out moral policing.
While some defended traditional views, netizens sided with the woman, making this a relatable moment for anyone tired of being judged for what they wear.