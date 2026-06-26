Thane businessman Bhavesh Majethia dies after Bandra-Worli Sea Link jump
India
A 51-year-old Thane businessman, Bhavesh Navinchandra Majethia, died on Friday after jumping off Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
He reportedly asked his taxi driver to pull over because he felt unwell, then got out and jumped into the sea.
Police believe financial stress may have played a role in his decision.
Police register accidental death
Rough sea conditions delayed rescue teams from finding his body right away.
Police have registered it as an accidental death and are still investigating.
Sadly, this isn't the first such incident on the 5.6-kilometer sea link. There have been several suicides here since it opened in 2009, keeping safety on officials' minds.