Thane businessman loses ₹77L in WhatsApp investment scam
India
A Dombivali businessman lost ₹77.10 lakh after he was added to a WhatsApp group by the accused that promised big returns on investments between November 2025 and January 2026.
Despite putting in a huge sum, he got neither profits nor his money back—the accused stopped responding thereafter.
Police step in, urge caution with online investments
Manpada police have registered an FIR under the IT Act and are now tracking the money trail to catch those behind the scam.