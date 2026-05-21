Thane court acquits Raj Thackeray in alleged 2008 Kalyan attack India May 21, 2026

Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), and five others have been cleared by a Thane court in a 2008 case about an alleged attack on Railway Recruitment Board examinees at Kalyan station.

The magistrate noted the defense's contention that there was not enough evidence linking Thackeray to the violence or any inciting speeches.

Advocate Sailesh Sadekar shared that the acquittal was announced in open court, though we are still waiting for the full written order.