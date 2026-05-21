Thane court acquits Raj Thackeray in alleged 2008 Kalyan attack
Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), and five others have been cleared by a Thane court in a 2008 case about an alleged attack on Railway Recruitment Board examinees at Kalyan station.
The magistrate noted the defense's contention that there was not enough evidence linking Thackeray to the violence or any inciting speeches.
Advocate Sailesh Sadekar shared that the acquittal was announced in open court, though we are still waiting for the full written order.
Surviving accused exonerated after 18 years
The prosecution struggled because witnesses could not identify who was involved, and key documents like admit cards were missing from court.
Out of eight people originally accused, two died during the long trial.
With no solid proof after 18 years, all surviving defendants have now been exonerated, finally closing this chapter that started back in 2008.