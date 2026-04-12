Thane woman lost ₹73.3L after scammers posed as police
India
An 82-year-old woman in Thane, Maharashtra, lost ₹73.3 lakh after fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials convinced her they were police officers.
They claimed her phone number was linked to a terror case and pressured her to follow their instructions to clear her name.
Over four days, she transferred money to several accounts before realizing it was a scam and reporting it.
Police tracking suspects after WhatsApp scam
The scammers used WhatsApp messages and five local mobile numbers to pressure the victim into sending money.
Police are now tracking down those involved.
This case is another reminder of how digital scams are getting more sophisticated, and why staying alert online really matters.