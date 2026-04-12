Thane woman lost ₹73.3L after scammers posed as police India Apr 12, 2026

An 82-year-old woman in Thane, Maharashtra, lost ₹73.3 lakh after fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials convinced her they were police officers.

They claimed her phone number was linked to a terror case and pressured her to follow their instructions to clear her name.

Over four days, she transferred money to several accounts before realizing it was a scam and reporting it.