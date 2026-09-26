Thar SUV strikes student, alleged female assaults outside IILM University
India
A serious fight broke out outside IILM University in Gurugram, leaving a third-year BA Psychology student badly injured after being hit by a Thar SUV and then beaten up.
The altercation also involved allegedly assaulted female students.
The accused youths fled the spot, and a complaint was subsequently submitted at the Sector 53 Police Station.
Police detain 6, university sets committee
Police have detained six people for questioning, and the university has set up a committee to look into what happened.
While no FIR has been filed yet, the university is moving to suspend those involved.
Police say they're focused on figuring out exactly what led to the violence.