Think bigger about national security: Army chief
At IIT Madras, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi urged India to think bigger about national security—bringing in not just the military, but also civilians, scientists, and academics.
He pointed to Operation Sindoor, launched after the Pahalgam terror attack in May, as a solid example of how teamwork and smart communication can strengthen defense.
Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor marked a shift from old-school tactics to precision warfare.
The Army teamed up with the Navy and Air Force, using drones and advanced tech for targeted strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and PoK.
This operation highlighted India's growing ability to coordinate across different forces—and showed why everyone's involvement matters when it comes to keeping the country safe.