Thiruvananthapuram gold heist appears driven by rivalry with jeweler Nandakumar
A gold heist in Thiruvananthapuram has police pointing to business rivalry as the motive.
Nearly 2kg of gold were stolen from jeweler Nandakumar in Chalai, with five people detained so far.
The theft seems aimed at damaging Nandakumar's business rather than just grabbing quick cash.
Three detained in Wayanad, gold recovered
On November 12, two men stopped Nandakumar on his way home and snatched his bag of gold before switching vehicles to dodge police.
Three suspects were caught in Wayanad for carrying out the robbery, while two others believed to have helped plan it were taken into custody in Thiruvananthapuram.
Police recovered a 448-gram gold bar from their car and are still searching for another suspect, Sravan.
The investigation is ongoing with more questioning and CCTV checks underway.