Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani is known for India's 528km nonstop
The Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express is known for the longest non-stop train ride in India, covering 528km between Kota (Rajasthan) and Vadodara (Gujarat) without a single halt.
That's about six and one-half to seven hours straight on the tracks!
The train itself connects Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala all the way to Delhi, passing through six states, which really shows off just how far Indian trains can go.
Rajdhani priority enables nonstop runs
This marathon stretch is possible because Rajdhani trains get top priority on busy routes, and it takes some serious coordination behind the scenes to keep things running smoothly, even during rush hours.
With over 69,000km of route length and countless passengers riding every day, this achievement highlights Indian Railways' knack for pulling off impressive long-distance journeys.