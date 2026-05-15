Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani is known for India's 528km nonstop India May 15, 2026

The Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express is known for the longest non-stop train ride in India, covering 528km between Kota (Rajasthan) and Vadodara (Gujarat) without a single halt.

That's about six and one-half to seven hours straight on the tracks!

The train itself connects Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala all the way to Delhi, passing through six states, which really shows off just how far Indian trains can go.