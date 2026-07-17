Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor stuck in hotel elevator with staff
India
Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor got trapped in a hotel elevator on Friday while heading to an event.
He wasn't alone: his staff and three other passengers were stuck with him, making for an unexpected pause in their day.
Kerala firefighters freed Tharoor and others
When hotel staff couldn't get the elevator open, they called Kerala Fire and Rescue Services.
The firefighters showed up within five minutes and freed everyone after about half an hour using special equipment.
Tharoor later said, "Everyone is okay," and thanked the team for their quick response.