Thousands of Punjab farmers march in Chandigarh over water rights

Farmers demand partial repeal Punjab Act

The farmers are also asking for the repeal of parts of the 1966 Punjab Reorganization Act, which shifted river control to the Center.

Leaders argue recent laws like the Dam Safety Act and the Water Amendment Act of 2024 make things worse by centralizing power.

If their demands aren't met, protest leaders say they'll ramp up their agitation, calling current water-sharing agreements and tribunal awards concerning Punjab "unconstitutional and discriminatory."