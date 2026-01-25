Thousands of tribal farmers are marching to Mumbai over broken promises

Why does it matter?

This march is more than just a protest—farmers are frustrated with government decisions like cutting rural job funding, new labor laws that make strikes harder, and electricity rules they feel favor big companies.

Organized by CPI(M)/All India Kisan Sabha and led by leaders such as Ashok Dhawale and Ajit Nawale, this movement coincides with a recent protest in Palghar.

With another strike planned for February 12, 2026, these farmers want real change so their communities aren't left behind.