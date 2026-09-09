Three Afghan nationals removed from Jamshedpur East draft voter list
India
Three Afghan nationals (Asil Khan, Mohammad Aslam, and Mohammad Ibrahim) somehow ended up on Jharkhand's draft voter list for the Jamshedpur East Assembly.
They even took part in the official process, but document checks flagged them as foreign citizens.
Their names have now been removed.
Jharkhand CEO confirms 1 foreign citizenship
Jharkhand's Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said one person's foreign citizenship is confirmed; checks are ongoing for the other two.
Local authorities are digging into how these names slipped through, including looking at their family members and documents.
Kumar added that anyone found involved in this mix-up will face criminal action.