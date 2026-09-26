Three Delhi residents die in crash on Lucknow Agra Expressway
India
A serious accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway early Saturday morning left three people dead and two others injured.
The car, carrying five Delhi residents heading to Ballia for work, overturned near Dauki after the driver lost control at high speed.
Sadly, Jaiprakash (32), Bhupendra (35), and Kapil (31) didn't survive.
Police: Car crashed around 140km/h
Police said the car was going around 140km/h when it crashed, throwing three passengers out of the vehicle.
The driver, Yashwant (33), and front-seat passenger Chandrakant (35) were hurt but were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Authorities have informed the families of the dead and injured.