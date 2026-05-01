Three friends drown at Pune's Jadhavwadi dam taking group selfie
India
A picnic turned tragic in Pune's Jadhavwadi dam when three friends drowned while trying to take a group selfie in knee-deep water.
As one friend slipped into deeper water, two others were pulled in with him.
Local rescue teams later recovered the bodies of Ajay Garude, Santosh Edke, and Aniket Pawar.
One friend pulled another to safety
The group of six from Bhosari was enjoying their afternoon near Navalakh Umbre village when the accident happened around 3pm.
One friend managed to pull another to safety, but help arrived too late for the others.
Local rescue groups and police worked together on the search.
This heartbreaking incident is a reminder to be extra careful around water, especially when taking selfies with friends.