Three Surat siblings fled after father restricted Garena Free Fire India May 22, 2026

Three siblings from Surat, Gujarat, ran away from home after their father restricted access to Garena Free Fire.

The kids, aged 14, 11, and nine, took ₹15,000 in cash and left while the family was asleep on May 19.

Their father had locked his phone to help curb their gaming habit.