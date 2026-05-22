Three Surat siblings fled after father restricted Garena Free Fire
India
Three siblings from Surat, Gujarat, ran away from home after their father restricted access to Garena Free Fire.
The kids, aged 14, 11, and nine, took ₹15,000 in cash and left while the family was asleep on May 19.
Their father had locked his phone to help curb their gaming habit.
CCTV suggests children boarded Mumbai train
Their family discovered they were missing and quickly called the police.
Investigators say CCTV footage suggests the siblings may have boarded a train to Mumbai.
According to Inspector SD Rathod, the children seem safe and police teams are following promising leads to bring them home.
This incident highlights how gaming addiction can impact families in real life.