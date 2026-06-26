Thummakomma Sucharita suspended Shamirpet tahsildar booked by ACB for 5Cr

ACB finds assets linked to Sucharita

During their searches, the ACB found 2.17 acres of farmland in Siddipet, three flats and two plots in Hyderabad, two cars (a Volkswagen and a Hyundai Creta), gold and diamond jewelry worth ₹1.2 crore, plus ₹12 lakh cash, and bank deposits of ₹38 lakh, all linked to Sucharita or people close to her.

Officials say these assets might actually be worth even more on the open market.

The investigation isn't over yet. They're still checking if she hid more wealth under other names.