Thummakomma Sucharita suspended Shamirpet tahsildar booked by ACB for 5Cr
Thummakomma Sucharita, a suspended tahsildar and joint sub-registrar from Shamirpet, Hyderabad, is facing serious trouble after the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) booked her for owning assets way beyond her known income.
Already in jail for allegedly taking a ₹30 lakh bribe, she's now accused of collecting properties and cash worth over ₹5 crore through shady means.
ACB finds assets linked to Sucharita
During their searches, the ACB found 2.17 acres of farmland in Siddipet, three flats and two plots in Hyderabad, two cars (a Volkswagen and a Hyundai Creta), gold and diamond jewelry worth ₹1.2 crore, plus ₹12 lakh cash, and bank deposits of ₹38 lakh, all linked to Sucharita or people close to her.
Officials say these assets might actually be worth even more on the open market.
The investigation isn't over yet. They're still checking if she hid more wealth under other names.