Thunderstorms and moderate showers hit Borivali, Santacruz, Andheri, IMD says
India
Mumbai's western suburbs woke up to much-needed rain on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, giving everyone a welcome break from the intense heat.
The IMD had called it: thunderstorms and moderate showers hit areas like Borivali, Santacruz, Andheri, and more, making the city breathe a little easier.
IMD forecasts 34C highs Wednesday
Tuesday saw temperatures climb past 36 Celsius at both Santacruz and Colaba.
For Wednesday, IMD expects highs around 34 Celsius and lows near 27 Celsius.
Light rain is likely to stick around in Mumbai, while the Konkan region until June 6, districts nearby like Palghar and Thane will stay pretty warm.
Monsoon winds are set to reach Kerala by June 4, so hang tight for cooler days ahead!