Thunderstorms and moderate showers hit Borivali, Santacruz, Andheri, IMD says

IMD forecasts 34C highs Wednesday

Tuesday saw temperatures climb past 36 Celsius at both Santacruz and Colaba.

For Wednesday, IMD expects highs around 34 Celsius and lows near 27 Celsius.

Light rain is likely to stick around in Mumbai, while the Konkan region until June 6, districts nearby like Palghar and Thane will stay pretty warm.

Monsoon winds are set to reach Kerala by June 4, so hang tight for cooler days ahead!