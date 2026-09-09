Tirumala's TTD approves ₹2L life cover, ₹10L accidental death compensation
Heading to Tirumala for the Brahmotsavams?
Here is some peace of mind: TTD has approved a ₹2 lakh life insurance scheme for devotees who pass away from natural causes while visiting.
It is a first-of-its-kind move in India, and accidental death compensation has also been bumped up from ₹3 lakh to ₹10 lakh.
All this comes as the temple gears up for the big festival rush from September 15-23.
TTD earmarks ₹1.60cr, proposes 400 posts
With huge crowds expected, TTD is stepping up its game: ₹1.60 crore will go toward transport charges for additional sanitation personnel over three years, and proposals were forwarded for 400 additional outsourcing posts to augment laddu production during peak demand (expect a daily buffer of 10 lakh laddus!).
Plus, there is a proposal to establish a biogas plant using food waste generated at Annaprasadam centers, canteens, and hotels, and retired CPS/NPS pensioners and their families on par with OPS pensioners too.