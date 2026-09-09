Tirumala's TTD approves ₹2L life cover, ₹10L accidental death compensation

Heading to Tirumala for the Brahmotsavams?

Here is some peace of mind: TTD has approved a ₹2 lakh life insurance scheme for devotees who pass away from natural causes while visiting.

It is a first-of-its-kind move in India, and accidental death compensation has also been bumped up from ₹3 lakh to ₹10 lakh.

All this comes as the temple gears up for the big festival rush from September 15-23.