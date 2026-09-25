TMC leader Ajit Maity arrested over alleged party post payment
India
Ajit Maity, a key leader from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, was arrested at his Kharagpur home after being accused of taking money for a party post.
Maity, who currently serves as vice president of Midnapore Zilla Parishad, says the charges are politically motivated but is trusting the police and administration to sort things out.
Bengal TMC loyalists allege political targeting
Maity's arrest isn't an isolated case. Since the Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, took power in May 2026, several Banerjee loyalists have faced similar charges.
Supporters argue these arrests mainly target those sticking with Banerjee, while defectors seem untouched.
Mamata Banerjee loyalists have said the arrests are politically motivated, raising concerns about fairness and political pressure in West Bengal.