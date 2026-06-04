TMC spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar arrested over molestation, threats alleged India Jun 04, 2026

Jay Prakash Majumdar, who speaks for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), was arrested on Wednesday after a woman accused him of molesting and threatening her during a heated property dispute.

She says he's been using her Salt Lake property as an office for 14 years and refused to leave even after several legal notices.