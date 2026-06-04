TMC spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar arrested over molestation, threats alleged
India
Jay Prakash Majumdar, who speaks for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), was arrested on Wednesday after a woman accused him of molesting and threatening her during a heated property dispute.
She says he's been using her Salt Lake property as an office for 14 years and refused to leave even after several legal notices.
Complaint filed against Majumdar
Things escalated when Majumdar allegedly tried to unlock the disputed property's door.
The woman confronted him, claiming he pushed, molested, and threatened her, which led her to protest in the street.
Both were taken to the station, where a written complaint was filed.
Police have started investigating, but Majumdar hasn't commented yet.