TNL gives Manipur, Centre 3 days to remove Kuki militants
After a tragic ambush in Ukhrul district that left four Nagas dead, the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) has given the Manipur and central governments three days to act.
It is demanding that Kuki militants be removed from Naga areas and wants a national investigation into what happened.
TNL seeks accountability, Dikho urges dialogue
The TNL says it is about accountability: it wants safety for Nagas and justice for the victims.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho is urging everyone to choose dialogue over conflict, hoping for peace and understanding in a tense situation.