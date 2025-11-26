LOADING...

Toxic air pollution boosts sales of respiratory drugs in India

India

Air pollution in Delhi and other cities has gotten so bad this October that sales of inhalers and anti-asthma meds have shot up.
Pharmarack says respiratory drug sales jumped 14.7%—way faster than the rest of the pharma market—because winter smog is making it harder for people to breathe.

What's driving the surge?

The respiratory drug segment hit ₹1,789 crore, making up over 8% of all pharma sales, mainly thanks to rising cases of chronic lung issues like COPD during this polluted season.
Cipla especially benefited, grabbing a bigger slice of the market as more people reached for its anti-asthma and COPD products after Diwali's pollution spike.