Toy drone found near Mumbai airport sparks investigation

Police on alert, but no suspects yet

Police quickly filed an FIR against an unknown person for violating the drone ban and took the drone in for investigation.

Despite searching the area with help from the Anti-Terrorism Squad, no one suspicious was found nearby.

Authorities are taking this seriously—recent intelligence has warned that unmanned aerial systems have been used to smuggle arms and explosives across borders, and that IEDs can be disguised as everyday objects, including toys.

An FIR was registered and ATS personnel inspected the spot.