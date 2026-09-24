Tractor-trolley collision near Pindarsi kills 6 pilgrims, injures over 15
India
A heartbreaking accident near Pindarsi village in Haryana's Kurukshetra district left six pilgrims dead and more than 15 injured on Thursday.
The group was on their way to a temple in Rajasthan when their tractor-trolley was hit by another trolley carrying timber, causing it to overturn.
Locals, police rescue trapped pilgrims
Locals and police rushed to help, rescuing people trapped under the trolley. The injured were taken to hospitals nearby: Two women are still in critical condition.
The victims included Leela Devi (58), Bala Devi (50), Bohati Devi (60), Anjali (25), her 18-month-old daughter Seerat, and Harsh (seven).
Some eyewitnesses said a truck might have also been involved.