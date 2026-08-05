3 laborers suffocated after chemical leak at Karnataka factory
What's the story
Three workers died of suffocation after a chemical leak at a factory in the Kadechur-Badiyal Industrial area of Karnataka in the early hours of Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Vikram and Sanjay from Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, and Ganesh from Telangana's Mahabubnagar district. All were aged between 20 and 25 years. Two others were also injured and are undergoing treatment. Following the incident, operations at the factory were suspended.
Timeline
5 laborers were rushed to RIMS
The incident took place between 1:00am and 2:00am inside the factory premises.
After the leak, five laborers were rushed to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in the neighboring Raichur district.
While three were declared brought dead on arrival, two others are undergoing treatment at RIMS. The condition of one is said to be critical.
Ongoing probe
Investigation underway
Yadgir Superintendent of Police Pruthvik Shankar and senior police officers visited the factory to inspect the site after the incident.
However, authorities are yet to release an official statement on what kind of chemical was involved in this incident or how it leaked.
Further investigations are underway to ascertain these details.