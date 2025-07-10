Next Article
Tragic end to domestic dispute: Man commits suicide, girlfriend injured
A heartbreaking situation unfolded in Guwahati's Kalyani Nagar, where Navjyoti Talukdar died by suicide after a fight with his live-in partner, Sushmita Das.
Before taking his own life, he reportedly locked Sushmita in a room.
The couple had been together for about a year and often argued, according to police.
Sushmita found seriously injured, now being treated
Sushmita was found seriously injured after trying to harm herself and is now being treated at Hayat Hospital.
She managed to call the police for help before losing consciousness.
Authorities are now looking into the couple's history of frequent fights and piecing together what led up to this tragic night.