Bengaluru allocates ₹2.88 crore for stray dog feeding scheme India Jul 10, 2025

Bengaluru's city corporation (BBMP) is rolling out a plan to feed 5,000 stray dogs every day, aiming to keep them healthier and less aggressive.

Each dog gets a daily serving of chicken rice—367gm—prepared by FSSAI-registered vendors chosen through an official tender.

The whole project costs ₹2.88 crore and covers all eight city zones.