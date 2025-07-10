Next Article
Bengaluru allocates ₹2.88 crore for stray dog feeding scheme
Bengaluru's city corporation (BBMP) is rolling out a plan to feed 5,000 stray dogs every day, aiming to keep them healthier and less aggressive.
Each dog gets a daily serving of chicken rice—367gm—prepared by FSSAI-registered vendors chosen through an official tender.
The whole project costs ₹2.88 crore and covers all eight city zones.
MP pushes for shelters instead of street feeding
Animal lovers are cheering the move, hoping it helps strays live better lives.
But not everyone's convinced—Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram worries about health risks from feeding dogs on the streets and suggests shelters with vaccinations and sterilization instead.
He's also pushing for a national task force to tackle India's huge stray dog population and rabies concerns.